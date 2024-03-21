Baldur's Gate 3

GDC Awards 2024: annunciati tutti i vincitori, GOTY a Baldur’s Gate 3

Posted by By Domenico De Rosa 21 Marzo 2024

In occasione della GDC 2024, come ogni anno sono stati assegnati i Game Developers Choice Awards 2024, che hanno visto come trionfatori sia Baldur’s Gate 3, che ha portato a casa il premio GOTY, sia The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom per i suoi tanti premi vinti.

Tears of the Kingdom

Di seguito tutti i vincitori delle rispettive categorie:

Best Audio:

  • Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks / Bethesda Softworks) 
  • Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)
  • Venba (Visai Games)

Best Debut:

  • Venba (Visai Games)
  • COCOON (Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive)
  • Dave the Diver (Mintrocket)
  • Dredge (Black Salt Games / Team17)
  • Viewfinder (Sad Owl Studios / Thunderful Publishing)

Best Design:

  • Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios) 
  • COCOON (Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive)
  • Dredge (Black Salt Games / Team17)
  • Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks / Bethesda Softworks)
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)

Innovation Award:

  • The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo) 
  • Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
  • COCOON (Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive)
  • Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks / Bethesda Softworks)
  • The Making of Karateka (Digital Eclipse)

Best Narrative:

  • Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
  • Alan Wake II (Remedy Entertainment / Epic Games)
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)
  • Venba (Visai Games)

Social Impact Award:

  • Venba (Visai Games) 
  • A Space for the Unbound (Mojiken Studio / Toge Productions)
  • Assassin’s Creed Mirage (Ubisoft Bordeaux / Ubisoft)
  • Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
  • Terra Nil (Free Lives / Devolver Digital)

Best Technology:

  • The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo) 
  • Alan Wake II (Remedy Entertainment / Epic Games)
  • Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios / Bethesda Softworks)

Best Visual Art:

  • Alan Wake II (Remedy Entertainment / Epic Games) 
  • COCOON (Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive)
  • Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix)
  • Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks / Bethesda Softworks)
  • The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)

Game of the Year:

  • Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios) 
  • COCOON (Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive)
  • Dave the Diver (Mintrocket)
  • Dredge (Black Salt Games / Team17)
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)
