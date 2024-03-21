GDC Awards 2024: annunciati tutti i vincitori, GOTY a Baldur’s Gate 3

In occasione della GDC 2024, come ogni anno sono stati assegnati i Game Developers Choice Awards 2024, che hanno visto come trionfatori sia Baldur’s Gate 3, che ha portato a casa il premio GOTY, sia The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom per i suoi tanti premi vinti.
Di seguito tutti i vincitori delle rispettive categorie:
Best Audio:
- Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks / Bethesda Softworks)
- Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)
- Venba (Visai Games)
Best Debut:
- Venba (Visai Games)
- COCOON (Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive)
- Dave the Diver (Mintrocket)
- Dredge (Black Salt Games / Team17)
- Viewfinder (Sad Owl Studios / Thunderful Publishing)
Best Design:
- Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
- COCOON (Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive)
- Dredge (Black Salt Games / Team17)
- Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks / Bethesda Softworks)
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)
Innovation Award:
- The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)
- Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
- COCOON (Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive)
- Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks / Bethesda Softworks)
- The Making of Karateka (Digital Eclipse)
Best Narrative:
- Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
- Alan Wake II (Remedy Entertainment / Epic Games)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)
- Venba (Visai Games)
Social Impact Award:
- Venba (Visai Games)
- A Space for the Unbound (Mojiken Studio / Toge Productions)
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage (Ubisoft Bordeaux / Ubisoft)
- Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
- Terra Nil (Free Lives / Devolver Digital)
Best Technology:
- The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)
- Alan Wake II (Remedy Entertainment / Epic Games)
- Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios / Bethesda Softworks)
Best Visual Art:
- Alan Wake II (Remedy Entertainment / Epic Games)
- COCOON (Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive)
- Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix)
- Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks / Bethesda Softworks)
- The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)
Game of the Year:
- Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
- COCOON (Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive)
- Dave the Diver (Mintrocket)
- Dredge (Black Salt Games / Team17)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)