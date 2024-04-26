PlayStation Store: scopriamo la promozione Sconti di maggio

Ce n’è per tutti i gusti grazie alla promozione “Sconti di maggio” ora attiva su PlayStation Store. Solo per un periodo limitato (ovvero fino al 9 maggio), potrete usufruire di sconti su un vasto assortimento di titoli, tra cui Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak (67% di sconto), Lords of the Fallen (50% di sconto) e molti altri. Scoprite in anteprima alcuni dei titoli in offerta qui sotto, quindi visitate PlayStation Store quando la promozione sarà attiva per scoprire l’elenco completo e lo sconto effettivo specifico.
.hack//G.U. Last Recode
11-11 Memories Retold
428: Shibuya Scramble
A Memoir Blue
Accel World VS Sword Art Online
Ad Infinitum
AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES
AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES – nirvanA Initiative
Air Conflicts: Double Pack
Airport Simulator 2019
AKIBA’S TRIP: Undead & Undressed
AK-xolotl
Aliens: Dark Descent
Aliens: Fireteam Elite PS4 & PS5
Amnesia: Rebirth
Amnesia: The Bunker
ANONYMOUS;CODE
Anthem™ Standard Edition
Arcade Classics Anniversary Collection
ARCADE GAME SERIES: DIG DUG
ARCADE GAME SERIES: GALAGA
Ashen
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PS4 & PS5
Assassin’s Creed® Odyssey
Assassin’s Creed® Origins
Assassin’s Creed® Syndicate
Asterix & Obelix XXL 3: The Crystal Menhir
Atelier Ayesha: The Alchemist of Dusk DX
Atelier Escha & Logy: Alchemists of the Dusk Sky DX
Atelier Firis: The Alchemist and the Mysterious Journey DX
Atelier Lulua ~The Scion of Arland~
Atelier Lydie & Suelle: The Alchemists and the Mysterious Paintings DX
Atelier Meruru ~The Apprentice of Arland~ DX
Atelier Rorona ~The Alchemist of Arland~ DX
Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy PS4 & PS5
Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key (PS4 & PS5)
Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout
Atelier Shallie: Alchemists of the Dusk Sea DX
Atelier Sophie: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Book DX
Atelier Totori ~The Adventurer of Arland~ DX
Atlas Fallen
Avatar The Last Airbender: Quest for Balance
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora™
Baby Shark™: Sing & Swim Party
Batman™: Arkham Knight
Batman™: Arkham VR
Battlefield™ Hardline Standard Edition
Bayonetta
Ben 10
Beyond a Steel Sky
Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions
Birthdays the Beginning
BLACK CLOVER: QUARTET KNIGHTS
BlazBlue: Central Fiction
BlazBlue: Chrono Phantasma EXTEND
Blaze and the Monster Machines: Axle City Racers
Blood & Truth™
Blood Bowl 3
BLUE REFLECTION
Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition
Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition
Call of Duty®: Infinite Warfare
Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® Remastered
Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle
Capcom Fighting Collection
Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions
Carnival Games®
Carnival Games® VR
Castlevania Anniversary Collection
Chronos: Before the Ashes
Clash: Artifacts of Chaos
COCOON
Code: Realize ~Bouquet of Rainbows~
Code: Realize ~Wintertide Miracles~
Commandos 2 – HD Remaster
Commandos 3 – HD Remaster
Conception PLUS: Maidens of the Twelve Stars
Construction Simulator 2 US – Console Edition
Construction Simulator 3 – Console Edition
Corpse Party
Crash Bandicoot™ N. Sane Trilogy
Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition™
Creed: Rise to Glory™
Cricket 22
Crysis 2 Remastered
Crysis 3 Remastered
Crysis Remastered
CRYSTAR
Danganronpa 1/2 Reload
Danganronpa Another Episode: Ultra Despair Girls
Danganronpa S: Ultimate Summer Camp
Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony
DARK SOULS™ II: Scholar of the First Sin
DARK SOULS™ III
DARK SOULS™: REMASTERED
Darksiders Genesis
Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition
Darksiders III
Darksiders Warmastered Edition
DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace
Dead Island 2
Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition
DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round
DEATHLOOP
Defense Grid 2
Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed
Detroit: Become Human
Devil May Cry HD Collection
DIGIMON STORY: CYBER SLEUTH – HACKER’S MEMORY
Digimon World: Next Order
DiRT Rally 2.0
Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories
Disgaea 1 Complete
Disgaea 4 Complete+
Disgaea 6 Complete
Dishonored 2
Donut County
DORAEMON STORY OF SEASONS: Friends of the Great Kingdom
DRAGON BALL FighterZ PS4 & PS5
DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS
Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen
Dreams™
DreamWorks Dragons Dawn of New Riders
Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour
Dungeons 3
DYNASTY WARRIORS 8: Xtreme Legends Complete Edition
DYNASTY WARRIORS 9
DYNASTY WARRIORS 9 Empires
EA SPORTS™ WRC
Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising
ELEX II PS4 & PS5
ENDLESS™ Dungeon PS4 & PS5
Evil Genius 2: World Domination PS4 & PS5
Exist Archive: The Other Side of the Sky
Expeditions: A MudRunner Game (PS4 & PS5)
Far Cry® 3 Classic Edition
Farmer’s Dynasty
Fate/EXTELLA LINK
Fate/Samurai Remnant(PS4 & PS5)
FIA European Truck Racing Championship
FINAL FANTASY TYPE-0™ HD
FINAL FANTASY® X/X-2 HD Remaster
Fire Pro Wrestling World
Five Nights at Freddy’s
Five Nights at Freddy’s 2
Five Nights at Freddy’s 3
Five Nights at Freddy’s 4
Five Nights at Freddy’s: Sister Location
Flashback 2
FOR HONOR – Standard Edition
Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria Simulator
Gabbuchi
Ghost Parade
Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective
Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection
Ghostwire: Tokyo
GOD EATER 2: Rage Burst
Godfall Challenger Edition PS4 & PS5
God’s Trigger
Gorogoa
GRID Legends PS4 & PS5
GrimGrimoire OnceMore
GUNDAM VERSUS
Handball 21
HELLDIVERS™: Super-Earth Ultimate Edition
Hi-Fi RUSH
Hindsight
Hitman GO: Definitive Edition
Horse Tales: Emerald Valley Ranch
HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED™
Hotel Transylvania 3 Monsters Overboard
Hotline Miami
Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
House Builder
How to Survive 2
HUMANKIND™ PS4 & PS5
Hunting Simulator
I Am Dead
Indivisible
Inescapable: No Rules, No Rescue
inFAMOUS First Light
inFAMOUS™ First Light
Infinity Strash: DRAGON QUEST The Adventure of Dai PS4 & PS5
Injustice™ 2 – Legendary Edition
Jagged Alliance 3
Jak 3™
Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy™
Jak II™: Renegade
Jak X: Combat Racing
Joe Dever’s Lone Wolf Console Edition
JoJo Siwa: Worldwide Party
Journey to the Savage Planet
Judgment
Kamiwaza: Way of the Thief
Katamari Damacy REROLL
KATANA KAMI: A Way of the Samurai Story
Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition
KINGDOM HEARTS III
Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series PS4 & PS5
Kona II: Brume
Labyrinth of Galleria: The Moon Society
Labyrinth of Refrain: Coven of Dusk
LA-MULANA
LA-MULANA 2
Langrisser I & II
Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris
Lara Croft GO
Last Day of June
Last Stop
LEGO® Batman™ 3: Beyond Gotham
LEGO® CITY Undercover
LEGO® Jurassic World™
LEGO® Star Wars™: The Force Awakens
LEGO® The Hobbit
Let’s Sing ABBA
Let’s Sing Country
Let’s Sing Queen
Life is Strange: True Colors PS4 & PS5
Little Dragons Café
LIVE A LIVE PS4&PS5
Loop8: Summer of Gods
Lost Judgment PS4 & PS5
Mad Rat Dead
Madden NFL 24
Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling into Darkness
Maquette
Martha Is Dead PS4™ & PS5™
Matchpoint – Tennis Championships PS4 & PS5
MediEvil
MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA
METAL GEAR SOLID 3: Snake Eater – Master Collection Version PS4 & PS5
METAL GEAR SOLID V: THE DEFINITIVE EXPERIENCE
METAL SLUG 3
METAL SLUG ANTHOLOGY™
METAL SLUG XX
Middle-earth™: Shadow of Mordor™ – Game of the Year Edition
Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid: Burst Forth!! Choro-gon Breath
MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM EXTREME VS. MAXIBOOST ON
Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 5 PS4 & PS5
Monster Hunter Rise PS4 & PS5
MONSTER HUNTER: WORLD™
Monster Truck Championship
Mordheim: City of the Damned
Mortal Kombat 11
Mortal Shell
Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition
MotoGP™22 PS4 & PS5
Mundaun
MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore
MXGP 2020 – The Official Motocross Videogame
NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM Trilogy
NBA 2K Playgrounds 2
NBA 2KVR Experience
NECROPOLIS: A Diabolical Dungeon Delve
Need for Speed™
Need for Speed™ Hot Pursuit Remastered
Need for Speed™ Rivals
NEO: The World Ends with You
Neon White
New Gundam Breaker
Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2
NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…
OCTOPATH TRAVELER II PS4&PS5
Oddworld: Abe’s Exoddus (PS1 Emulation)
Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee (PS1 Emulation)
Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty
Oddworld: Soulstorm Enhanced Edition
Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath HD
Odin Sphere Leifthrasir
OKAMI HD
One Piece: Unlimited World Red – Deluxe Edition
ONE PUNCH MAN: A HERO NOBODY KNOWS
Onechanbara Z2: Chaos
Onimusha: Warlords
Open Country
Open Roads
Operation Wolf Returns: First Mission
Orcs Must Die! 3 PS4 & PS5
Outer Wilds
Pacific Drive
Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Definitive Edition
PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls
PAYDAY 3
Pentiment
Persona 5
Persona®5 Strikers
Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
PixelJunk™ Monsters 2
Planet Coaster: Console Edition
Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville™
Poison Control
Police Simulator: Patrol Officers
Portal Knights
PowerWash Simulator
Prey
Prison Simulator
Psychonauts 2
Pure Farming 2018
Puyo Puyo™ Tetris® 2 PS4 & PS5
Quake
Raiden IV x MIKADO remix
Rayman Legends
Rayman® Legends
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- The Prophecy of the Throne
Relicta
RESEARCH and DESTROY
RESIDENT EVIL 2
RESIDENT EVIL 3
Resident Evil 4 PS4 & PS5
RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard
Resident Evil Village PS4 & PS5
RIDE 4
Risen
Risen 3: Titan Lords – Enhanced Edition
ROBOTICS;NOTES DaSH
ROBOTICS;NOTES ELITE
Rogue Lords
Rogue Spirit
Roguebook
Röki
Romance of The Three Kingdoms 13
ROMANCE OF THE THREE KINGDOMS XIV
RPG Maker MV
RTK13: Fame and Strategy Expansion Pack Bundle
R-Type Final 3 Evolved
RWBY: Arrowfell
Ryan’s Rescue Squad
SAMURAI SHODOWN NEOGEO COLLECTION
SAMURAI WARRIORS 5
Sayonara Wild Hearts
SCARLET NEXUS PS4 & PS5
SD GUNDAM BATTLE ALLIANCE
Sébastien Loeb Rally EVO
Serial Cleaners
Shadows: Awakening
Sherlock Holmes The Awakened PS4 & PS5
Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments
Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter
Skull Island: Rise of Kong
Smurfs Kart
Sniper Elite 4
Sniper Elite V2 Remastered
Sniper Elite VR
Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2
SNK 40th ANNIVERSARY COLLECTION
SNK HEROINES Tag Team Frenzy
Solar Ash
Soul Hackers 2 PS4 & PS5
SOULCALIBUR VI
South Park™: The Stick of Truth™
Space Engineers PS4 & PS5
Spidersaurs
Spike Volleyball
SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake
STAR OCEAN : INTEGRITY AND FAITHLESSNESS
STAR OCEAN First Departure R
STAR OCEAN THE DIVINE FORCE
Star Ocean® Till The End Of Time™
Star Ocean®: The Last Hope – 4K and Full HD Remaster
STAR OCEAN™ – THE LAST HOPE -™ 4K & Full HD Remaster
STAR WARS: Bounty Hunter
STAR WARS: Jedi Starfighter
Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition
STAR WARS® JEDI STARFIGHTER™
STAR WARS® RACER REVENGE™
STAR WARS™ BOUNTY HUNTER™
STAR WARS™ Episode I Racer
STAR WARS™ Jedi Knight II – Jedi Outcast™
STAR WARS™ Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy
Star Wars™ Pinball VR
STAR WARS™ Republic Commando™
STAR WARS™: Dark Forces Remaster
Star Wars™: Racer Revenge™
STEINS;GATE ELITE
STEINS;GATE: My Darling’s Embrace
Stranded: Alien Dawn
Stray
Stray Blade
STRIDER
Styx: Master of Shadows
Styx: Shards of Darkness
Sudden Strike 4
SUPER BOMBERMAN R 2 PS4 & PS5
SUPER CRAZY RHYTHM CASTLE
Super Mega Baseball™ 4
Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania PS4 & PS5
Super Star Wars
Survivor – Castaway Island
SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris
SWORD ART ONLINE: FATAL BULLET
SWORD ART ONLINE: Hollow Realization
Tactics Ogre: Reborn
Tails of Iron
TALES OF BERSERIA
Tales of Vesperia™: Definitive Edition
TEKKEN 7
Telling Lies
Tennis World Tour 2 – Complete Edition
Tetraminos
The 25th Ward: The Silver Case
The Alliance Alive HD Remastered
The Artful Escape
The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut
The Crew™ Motorfest Standard Edition
The Cruel King and the Great Hero
The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me PS4™ & PS5™
The Disney Afternoon Collection
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition – PS4 & PS5
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
The Entropy Centre
The Fisherman – Fishing Planet
The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles
The Inquisitor
THE KING OF FIGHTERS 2002 UNLIMITED MATCH
THE KING OF FIGHTERS ’97 GLOBAL MATCH
THE KING OF FIGHTERS ’98 ULTIMATE MATCH FINAL EDITION
THE KING OF FIGHTERS™ ‘COLLECTION: THE OROCHI SAGA
The Last Faith
The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom
The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero
The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III
The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV
The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure
The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails
The Liar Princess and the Blind Prince
The Lord of the Rings: Gollum™
The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria™
The Pathless PS4™ & PS5™
The Princess Guide
The Settlers®: New Allies
The Silver Case
The Smurfs – Mission Vileaf
The Walking Dead Onslaught
The Walking Dead: Season Two
The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season
Thirsty Suitors
Tin & Kuna
Titan Quest
Titanfall® 2 Standard Edition
Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters Daybreak: Special Gigs
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon® Wildlands Standard Edition
Tour de France 2022
Tribes of Midgard PS4 & PS5
Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy
TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2
Twelve Minutes
Ultimate Custom Night
Undertale
Underworld Ascendant
Unheard – Voices of Crime Edition
Unravel
Unravel Two
Unturned
Utawarerumono: Prelude to the Fallen
Utawarerumono: ZAN
Valkyria Chronicles Remastered
Valkyria Revolution
VALKYRIE ELYSIUM PS4 & PS5
VALKYRIE PROFILE: LENNETH
Vanquish
void TRRLM(); //Void Terrarium
void* tRrLM2(); //Void Terrarium 2
Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr
Warm Snow
WARRIORS OROCHI 3 Ultimate
Wasteland 3
Wattam
Welcome to ParadiZe
What Remains of Edith Finch
WipEout™ Omega Collection
Wolfenstein: Youngblood
Wolfenstein® II: The New Colossus™
WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship
Wreckfest: Drive Hard. Die Last.
WrestleQuest
WWE 2K Battlegrounds
Yakuza 0
Yakuza 6: The Song of Life
Yakuza Kiwami
Yakuza Kiwami 2
Yakuza: Like a Dragon PS4 & PS5
Yomawari: Lost in the Dark
Yomawari: Midnight Shadows
Ys IX: Monstrum Nox
Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA
YU-NO: A girl who chants love at the bound of this world.
Yurukill: The Calumniation Games
Zanki Zero: Last Beginning
Zero Escape: The Nonary Games
Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma
Zombie Army Trilogy