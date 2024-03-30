Sconti di primavera su PlayStation Store: vediamoli nel dettaglio

<a href='http://adserver.gamesvillage.it/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a3908026&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='https://adserver.gamesvillage.it/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=8&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a3908026' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Gli Sconti di primavera di PlayStation Store sono iniziati e dureranno un bel po’, ma comunque solo per un periodo limitato: gli sconti verranno aggiornati alle 00:59 (ora locale) del’11 aprile e alcune offerte saranno sostituite da altre nuove. Gli sconti terminano il 25 aprile alle ore 00:59 (ora locale). Alcune offerte termineranno prima del 24 aprile. Potrete usufruire di sconti fino al 75% su un’ampia selezione di giochi e contenuti aggiuntivi, che include Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III – Bundle Cross-Gen, NBA 2K24 Black Mamba Edition, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor e Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden e tantissimi altri.

E, come di consueto, questa è solo un’anteprima dei titoli che verranno inclusi: sono così numerosi che non possiamo citarli tutti. Quando inizierà l’aggiornamento, andate su PlayStation Store per scoprire i prezzi scontati della vostra regione. Solo per un periodo limitato, potrete usufruire di sconti su una vasta gamma di periferiche e giochi direttamente da PlayStation.

Questa una prima lista:

A Plague Tale: Innocence

A Way Out

A.O.T. 2: Final Battle

Achilles: Legends Untold

Alan Wake 2

Alan Wake 2 Deluxe Edition

Alan Wake 2 Deluxe Upgrade

Anno 1800 Console Edition – Deluxe

Anno 1800 Console Edition – Standard

Arizona Sunshine 2

ARK: Survival Ascended

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Master Assassin Edition

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe PS4 & PS5

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök

Assassin’s Creed III Remastered

Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – Standard Edition

Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – DELUXE EDITION

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – GOLD EDITION

Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered

Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection

Assassin’s Creed Unity

Assetto Corsa

Assetto Corsa Competizione DLC Pack

ASTRONEER

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Gold Edition

Back 4 Blood: Standard Edition PS4 & PS5

Back 4 Blood: Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5

Bang-On Balls: Chronicles

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

Batman: Return to Arkham

Battlefield 2042 Elite Upgrade

Battlefield 2042 PS4

Battlefield 2042 PS4 & PS5

Battlefield 2042 PS5

Bendy and the Ink Machine

Berserk and the Band of the Hawk

BioShock: The Collection

Black Desert – 1,000 Pearls

Black Desert – 11,500 Pearls

Black Desert – 2,040 Pearls

Black Desert – 3,200 Pearls

Black Desert – 4,360 Pearls

Black Desert – 6,600 Pearls

Black Desert: Traveler Edition

Blasphemous

Bluey: The Videogame

Borderlands 3 PS4 & PS5

Borderlands 3 Season Pass Bundle

Borderlands Collection: Pandora’s Box

Bramble: The Mountain King

Bratz: Flaunt Your Fashion

Broforce

Burnout Paradise Remastered

Bus Simulator 21 Next Stop

Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III – Cross-Gen Bundle

Call of the Wild: The Angler

Canis Canem Edit

Car Mechanic Simulator 2021

Cars 3: Driven to Win

Castle Crashers Remastered

Chants of Sennaar

Chivalry 2 PS4 & PS5

Cities: Skylines – Remastered

Conan Exiles

Conan Exiles: Isle of Siptah

Construction Simulator

Cooking Simulator

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time

Crash Team Rumble – Standard Edition

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled

Cricket 24

Crime Boss: Rockay City

CRISIS CORE -FINAL FANTASY VII- REUNION DIGITAL DELUXE EDITION PS4 & PS5

CRISIS CORE -FINAL FANTASY VII- REUNION PS4 & PS5

Crusader Kings III

Crusader Kings III: Chapter I

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition (PS5)

DayZ Livonia

DayZ Livonia Bundle

Dead Island 2 – Haus

Dead Island 2 Deluxe Edition

DEAD ISLAND 2 EXPANSION PASS

Dead Space

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles PS4 & PS5

Descenders

Destiny 2: Legacy Collection (2023)

Destiny 2: Lightfall

Destiny 2: Lightfall + Annual Pass

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition

Diablo IV – Digital Deluxe Edition

Diablo IV – Standard Edition

Diablo IV – Ultimate Edition

DIRT 5 PS4 & PS5

Disney•Pixar Toy Story 3

Disney•Pixar Up

Doki Doki Literature Club Plus!

DOOM

DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2

DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 – Extra DLC Pack 4

DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 – HERO OF JUSTICE Pack 2

DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT PS4&PS5

DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT PS4 & PS5

DREDGE – Digital Deluxe Edition

DRIFTCE

Dungeons 4

Dying Light 2 Stay Human – Ultimate Edition PS5

Dying Light 2 Stay Human PS4&PS5

Dying Light 2 Stay Human PS4&PS5 LV

EA SPORTS PGA TOUR

F1 Manager 2023

Far Cry 4

Far Cry 5

Far Cry Primal

Far Cry New Dawn

FINAL FANTASY VIII Remastered

FINAL FANTASY XIV Online – Complete Collector’s Edition

FINAL FANTASY XIV Online – Complete Edition

FINAL FANTASY XIV: Endwalker – Collector’s Edition [PS4 & PS5]

FINAL FANTASY XIV: Endwalker [PS4 & PS5]

FINAL FANTASY IX Digital Edition

FINAL FANTASY VII

Firewatch

Fishing Planet: Wild Africa Pack

Football Manager 2024 Console

Garden Life – Garden Party Edition

Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR’S CUT

Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord

Goat Simulator 3 – Digital Downgrade

Golf With Your Friends

Gotham Knights

Gran Turismo 7

Grand Theft Auto V (PlayStation5)

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition (PS5 & PS4)

Graveyard Keeper

GTA Online: Megalodon Shark Cash Card (PS4)

GTA Online: Megalodon Shark Cash Card (PS5)

HAJWALA

Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthos

Have a Nice Death

Hello Neighbor

Hello Neighbor 2

Hello Neighbor: Search and Rescue

HITMAN World of Assassination

HITMAN World of Assassination Deluxe Pack

Hogwarts Legacy PS4 Version

Hogwarts Legacy PS5 Version

Hogwarts Legacy: Dark Arts Pack

Horizon Call of the Mountain

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition

HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED 2 – Turbocharged PS4 & PS5

Hubris

Human: Fall Flat PS4 & PS5

Injustice 2 – Standard Edition

Inscryption

INSIDE

Insurgency: Sandstorm – Ultimate Edition [PS4 & PS5]

Insurgency: Sandstorm [PS4 & PS5]

It Takes Two PS4 & PS5

It’s Quiz Time

Jurassic World Evolution 2

Kingdom Come: Deliverance

L. A. Noire

Layers of Fear

LEGO 2K Drive Cross-Gen Standard Edition

LEGO Harry Potter Collection

LEGO Marvel’s Avengers

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga PS4 & PS5

Lies of P

Life is Strange 2 Complete Season

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth – Master Vacation Bundle PS4 & PS5

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth PS4 & PS5

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5

Lil’ Guardsman

Little Nightmares Complete Edition

MADiSON

Mafia: Definitive Edition

Mafia: Trilogy

Maneater PS4 & PS5

Maneater: Truth Quest

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy PS4 & PS5

Marvel’s Midnight Suns Enhanced Edition

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered

Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Max Payne

Medieval Dynasty

Megalodon Shark Cash Card

METAL GEAR SOLID – Master Collection Version PS4 & PS5

METAL GEAR SOLID 3: Snake Eater – Master Collection Version PS4 & PS5

Metro Exodus

Metro Redux

Middle-earth: Shadow of War

MK1: Kombat Pack

Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 6 PS4 & PS5

Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Deluxe

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition Digital Deluxe

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate PS4 & PS5

Mortal Kombat 1

Moss

MotoGP23 PS4 & PS5

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord – Digital Deluxe

Moving Out 2

MudRunner

MX vs ATV Legends

MXGP 2021 – The Official Motocross Videogame

NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER

NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS PS4 & PS5

NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5…

NBA 2K24 Black Mamba Edition

NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition for PS4

NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition for PS5

Need for Speed Deluxe Edition

Need for Speed Heat

Need for Speed Payback

Need for Speed Unbound

NHL 24 PS4

NHL 24 PS5

NINJA GAIDEN: Master Collection

No Man’s Sky PS4 & PS5

ON THE ROAD – The Truck Simulator

ONE PIECE ODYSSEY Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5

ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4

Outlast

Outlast 2

Overcooked! All You Can Eat

Paint the Town Red

Party Panic

PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay

PAW Patrol World

PAW Patrol: Grand Prix

Paw Patrol: On a Roll!

PAYDAY 2: CRIMEWAVE EDITION.

PAYDAY 3: Silver Edition

Penny’s Big Breakaway

Persona 3 Reload Digital Premium Edition PS4 & PS5

Persona 3 Reload DLC Pack PS4 & PS5

Persona 3 Reload PS4 & PS5

Persona 5 Tactica PS4 & PS5

PGA 2K23 Cross-Gen Edition

PGA TOUR 2K23

Pistol Whip PS4 & PS5

Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare

Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator

Predator: Hunting Grounds

Project Wingman: Frontline 59

RACCOON CITY EDITION

Railway Empire 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Digital Deluxe Edition

Red Dead Online

Red Dead Redemption

Red Dead Redemption 2

Remnant II – DLC Bundle

Remnant II – Standard Edition

Remnant II – The Awakened King

Remnant II – Ultimate Edition

RESIDENT EVIL 2 Deluxe Edition

RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard Gold Edition

Return to Monkey Island

REVEIL

RIDE 5

RIDE 5 – Special Edition

Riders Republic – Year 1 Pass

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration

Risk of Rain 2

RoboCop: Rogue City

Sackboy: A Big Adventure PS4 & PS5

Saints Row Gold Edition

Schlag den Star – Das 3. Spiel

Scorn

Sea of Stars

Secret Neighbor

Session: Skate Sim

Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Anthology Upgrade Bundle

Sifu

Sifu – Deluxe Edition Upgrade Bundle

Skull and Bones Premium Edition

SKULL AND BONES

Smalland: Survive the Wilds

Sniper Elite 5 Complete Edition

Sniper Elite 5 PS4 & PS5

Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Season Pass Edition

SnowRunner – The Mastodon

Sonic Origins PS4 & PS5

SONIC SUPERSTARS Digital Deluxe Edition featuring LEGO PS4 & PS5

South Park: The Fractured but Whole

South Park: The Fractured but Whole – SEASON PASS

Spyro Reignited Trilogy

STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R – PS4 & PS5

STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order

STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor

STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor Deluxe Upgrade

STAR WARS Battlefront II

STAR WARS Battlefront II: Celebration Edition Upgrade

STAR WARS Battlefront Ultimate Edition

Stick Fight: The Game

Streets Of Rage 4

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League – Digital Deluxe Edition

TABS

Tales of Arise – Beyond the Dawn Expansion

Tennis On-Court

Terraria – PlayStation 4 Edition

Tetris Effect: Connected

The 7th Guest VR

The Crew Motorfest | Year 1 Pass

The Crew Motorfest Deluxe Edition

The Crew Motorfest Gold Edition

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope PS4 & PS5

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan PS4 & PS5

The Elder Scrolls Online

The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Necrom

The Elder Scrolls Online Deluxe Collection: Necrom

The Elder Scrolls Online Deluxe Upgrade: Necrom

The Elder Scrolls Online Upgrade: Necrom

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Upgrade

The Escapists 2

The Long Dark

The Outer Worlds

The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition

The Quarry for PS4

The Quarry for PS5

The Sims 4 Cats and Dogs Plus My First Pet Stuff Bundle

The Sims 4 Crystal Creations Stuff Pack

The Sims 4 Decorator’s Dream Bundle

The Sims 4 Discover University

The Sims 4 Dream Home Decorator Game Pack

The Sims 4 Everyday Sims Bundle

The Sims 4 For Rent Expansion Pack

The Sims 4 Get Famous

The Sims 4 Get Together

The Sims 4 High School Years Expansion Pack

The Sims 4 Horse Ranch Expansion Pack

The Sims 4 Realm of Magic

The Sims 4 Snowy Escape Expansion Pack

The Sims 4 Spa Day Game Pack

The Sims 4 Vampires

The Sims 4 Werewolves Game Pack

The Talos Principle 2

The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series

The Warriors

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition

The Wolf Among Us

theHunter: Call of the Wild

Thief Simulator

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Chaotic Great Edition

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Season Pass

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Ultimate Edition

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 – Cross-Gen Deluxe Bundle

Trailmakers

Tropico 6 – Next Gen Edition

TUNIC

UFC 5

Ultimate Chicken Horse

Ultros (PS4 & PS5)

Vertigo 2

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters – Purifier Edition PS4 & PS5

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader

Watch Dogs: Legion PS4 & PS5

Way of the Hunter: Elite Edition

We Were Here Forever

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? – New Edition

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Complete Edition (PS4 & PS5)

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Season Pass

Wobbly Life

Worms W.M.D

WRC 10 – Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5

WRC Generations – Fully Loaded Edition

Wreckfest PlayStation 5 Version