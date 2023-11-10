Golden Joystick Awards 2023: ecco i vincitori

<a href='http://adserver.gamesvillage.it/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a3908026&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='https://adserver.gamesvillage.it/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=8&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a3908026' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Come da programma, oggi 10 novembre si è tenuta la premiazione per i Golden Joystick Awards 2023, evento gestito da gamesradar giunto alla sua 41esima edizione. Lo spettacolo è stato condotto noto doppiatore Troy Baker (Joel in The Last of Us) con ospiti come Manon Gage di Immortality, Maggie Robertson e Neil Newbon di Baldur’s Gate 3, Stefanie Joosten, i compositori Elvira Björkman e Nicklas Hjertberg e la produttrice esecutiva di The Witcher 4 Gosia Mitręga.

Campione indiscusso della cerimonia, con ben premi 7 premi tra cui l’Ultimate Goty of the Year, è stato Baldur’s Gate 3.

Dopo una versione live cupa e toccante di You Are My Sunshine, presente nella colonna sonora di Layers of Fear, sono stati annunciati i vincitori.

Qui sotto potete vedere tutti i vincitori nelle categorie del Golden Joystick Awards 2023:

Ultimate Goty – Baldur’s Gate 3

Prime 5 posizioni

Baldur’s Gate 3 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Resident Evil 4 Final Fantasy XVI

Altri nominati

Alan Wake 2

Armored Core VI: Fires of the Rubicon

Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Cocoon

Dead Space

Diablo IV

Forza Motorsport

Hi-Fi Rush

Lords of the Fallen

Metroid Prime Remastered

Sea of Stars

Starfield

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Street Fighter 6

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Best Lead Performance: Ben Starr – Clive Rosfield in Final Fantasy XVI

Altri candidati

Ilkka Villi e Matthew Porretta – Alan Wake in Alan Wake 2

Melanie Liburd – Saga Anderson in Alan Wake 2

Nadji Jeter – Miles Morales in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Yuri Lowenthal – Peter Parker in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Ellise Chappell – Kathy Johanson in Deliver Us Mars

Cameron Monaghan – Cal Kestis in Star Wars Jedi: Survivors

Best Supporting Performer: Neil Newbon – Astarion in Baldur’s Gate 3

Altri candidati:

Amelia Tyler – Narratrice in Baldur’s Gate 3

Cissy Jones – Andreja in Starfield

Idris Elba – Solomon Reed in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Laura Bailey – Mary Jane Watson in Marvel’s Spieder-Man 2

Patricia Summersett – Principessa Zelda in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Ralph Ineson – Cidolfus Telamon in Final Fantasy XVI

Best Audio – Final Fantasy XVI

Altri candidati:

Stray Gods

Hi-Fi Rush

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk

Starfield

The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

Best Storytelling – Baldur’s Gate 3

Altri candidati:

The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood

Armored Core VI: Fires Of Rubicon

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals

PARANORMASIGHT: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Best Game Community – Baldur’s Gate 3

Altri candidati:

Final Fantasy XIV

Warframe

Deep Rock Galactic

Dreams

The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

Best Game Expansion – Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Altri candidati:

Power Wash Simulator DLC

The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom

The Case of the Golden Idol Mysteries: The Lemurian Vampire and Spider of Lanka

Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania

A Little to the Left: Cupboards & Drawers

Best Gaming Hardware – PlayStation VR2

Altri candidati:

Turtle Beach Stealth Pro Headset

Alienware 34 AW3423DWF

Nitro Deck

ASUS ROG Strix Scope II 96

Samsung 990 PRO

Best Indie Game – Sea of Stars

Altri candidati:

Dave the Diver

Pizza Tower

Dredge

Cocoon

Viewfinder

Best Multiplayer Game – Mortal Kombat 1

Altri candidati:

Exoprimal

Diablo IV

Street Fighter 6

Remnant II

We Were Here Expeditions: The FriendShip

Best Visual Design – Baldur’s Gate 3

Altri candidati:

Starfield

Hi-Fi Rush

Viewfinder

Lies Of P

Street Fighter 6

Nintendo Game of the Year – The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

Altri candidati:

Pikmin 4

Fire Emblem Engage

Metroid Prime Remastered

Octopath Traveller II

Fae Farm

PC Game of the Year – Baldur’s Gate 3

Altri candidati:

Diablo IV

Dave the Diver

Tchia

System Shock

Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew

PlayStation Game of the Year – Resident Evil 4

Altri candidati:

Final Fantasy XVI

Street Fighter 6

Humanity

Armored Core VI: Fires Of Rubicon

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Xbox Game of the Year – Starfield

Altri candidati:

Chants of Sennaar

Hi-Fi Rush

Planet of Lana

Dead Space

Pentiment

Still Playing Award – No Man’s Sky

altri candidati:

Genshin Impact

The Sims 4

Fortnite

Naraka Bladepoint

GTA Online

Warframe

Valorant

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive / Counter-Strike 2

Apex Legends

Dota 2

Call of Duty

Studio of the Year – Larian Studios

Altri candidati:

Digital Eclipse

Nintendo EPD

Mimimi Games

Remedy Entertainment

CD Projekt Red

Best Game Trailer – Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty – Official Cinematic Trailer

Altri Candidati:

Alan Wake 2 – The Dark Place Gameplay Trailer

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Official Trailer #3

Baby Steps Reveal Trailer

Mortal Kombat 1 – Official It’s In Our Blood Trailer

Dave the Diver – Official Release Month And Accolades Trailer

Most Wanted Game – Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Altri candidati:

Death Stranding 2

Star Wars Outlaws

Tekken 8

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

Hades II

Fable

Hollow Knight: Silksong

EVERYWHERE

Frostpunk 2

ARK 2

METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER

Persona 3 Reload

Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Pacific Drive

Black Myth: Wukong

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin

Returning in 2023 Best VR Game – Horizon Call of the Mountain VR

Altri partecipanti:

C-Smash VRS

Synapse

Vertigo 2 VR

F1 23 VR

The Light Brigade

Breakthrough Award – Cocoon

Critic’s Choice – Alan Wake II

Streamers’ Choice – Valorant

Durante la cerimonia sono stati mostrati anche dei nuovi trailer, per Resistor, Our Life on Water e Robots at Midnight che potete vedere qui sotto.

Resitor – first look gameplay trailer.

Our Life On Water – World Premiere Trailer.

Robots at Midnight – world premiere trailer

Qui sotto la live intera dell’evento.