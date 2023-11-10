Golden Joystick Awards 2023: ecco i vincitori

Come da programma, oggi 10 novembre si è tenuta la premiazione per i Golden Joystick Awards 2023, evento gestito da gamesradar giunto alla sua 41esima edizione. Lo spettacolo è stato condotto noto doppiatore Troy Baker (Joel in The Last of Us) con ospiti come Manon Gage di Immortality, Maggie Robertson e Neil Newbon di Baldur’s Gate 3, Stefanie Joosten, i compositori Elvira Björkman e Nicklas Hjertberg e la produttrice esecutiva di The Witcher 4 Gosia Mitręga.
Campione indiscusso della cerimonia, con ben premi 7 premi tra cui l’Ultimate Goty of the Year, è stato Baldur’s Gate 3.
Dopo una versione live cupa e toccante di You Are My Sunshine, presente nella colonna sonora di Layers of Fear, sono stati annunciati i vincitori.
Qui sotto potete vedere tutti i vincitori nelle categorie del Golden Joystick Awards 2023:
Ultimate Goty – Baldur’s Gate 3
Prime 5 posizioni
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Resident Evil 4
- Final Fantasy XVI
Altri nominati
- Alan Wake 2
- Armored Core VI: Fires of the Rubicon
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage
- Cocoon
- Dead Space
- Diablo IV
- Forza Motorsport
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Lords of the Fallen
- Metroid Prime Remastered
- Sea of Stars
- Starfield
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Street Fighter 6
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Best Lead Performance: Ben Starr – Clive Rosfield in Final Fantasy XVI
Altri candidati
- Ilkka Villi e Matthew Porretta – Alan Wake in Alan Wake 2
- Melanie Liburd – Saga Anderson in Alan Wake 2
- Nadji Jeter – Miles Morales in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Yuri Lowenthal – Peter Parker in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Ellise Chappell – Kathy Johanson in Deliver Us Mars
- Cameron Monaghan – Cal Kestis in Star Wars Jedi: Survivors
Best Supporting Performer: Neil Newbon – Astarion in Baldur’s Gate 3
Altri candidati:
- Amelia Tyler – Narratrice in Baldur’s Gate 3
- Cissy Jones – Andreja in Starfield
- Idris Elba – Solomon Reed in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Laura Bailey – Mary Jane Watson in Marvel’s Spieder-Man 2
- Patricia Summersett – Principessa Zelda in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Ralph Ineson – Cidolfus Telamon in Final Fantasy XVI
Best Audio – Final Fantasy XVI
Altri candidati:
- Stray Gods
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Bomb Rush Cyberfunk
- Starfield
- The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom
Best Storytelling – Baldur’s Gate 3
Altri candidati:
- The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood
- Armored Core VI: Fires Of Rubicon
- Oxenfree II: Lost Signals
- PARANORMASIGHT: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Best Game Community – Baldur’s Gate 3
Altri candidati:
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Warframe
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Dreams
- The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom
Best Game Expansion – Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
Altri candidati:
- Power Wash Simulator DLC
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom
- The Case of the Golden Idol Mysteries: The Lemurian Vampire and Spider of Lanka
- Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania
- A Little to the Left: Cupboards & Drawers
Best Gaming Hardware – PlayStation VR2
Altri candidati:
- Turtle Beach Stealth Pro Headset
- Alienware 34 AW3423DWF
- Nitro Deck
- ASUS ROG Strix Scope II 96
- Samsung 990 PRO
Best Indie Game – Sea of Stars
Altri candidati:
- Dave the Diver
- Pizza Tower
- Dredge
- Cocoon
- Viewfinder
Best Multiplayer Game – Mortal Kombat 1
Altri candidati:
- Exoprimal
- Diablo IV
- Street Fighter 6
- Remnant II
- We Were Here Expeditions: The FriendShip
Best Visual Design – Baldur’s Gate 3
Altri candidati:
- Starfield
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Viewfinder
- Lies Of P
- Street Fighter 6
Nintendo Game of the Year – The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom
Altri candidati:
- Pikmin 4
- Fire Emblem Engage
- Metroid Prime Remastered
- Octopath Traveller II
- Fae Farm
PC Game of the Year – Baldur’s Gate 3
Altri candidati:
- Diablo IV
- Dave the Diver
- Tchia
- System Shock
- Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew
PlayStation Game of the Year – Resident Evil 4
Altri candidati:
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Street Fighter 6
- Humanity
- Armored Core VI: Fires Of Rubicon
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Xbox Game of the Year – Starfield
Altri candidati:
- Chants of Sennaar
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Planet of Lana
- Dead Space
- Pentiment
Still Playing Award – No Man’s Sky
altri candidati:
- Genshin Impact
- The Sims 4
- Fortnite
- Naraka Bladepoint
- GTA Online
- Warframe
- Valorant
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive / Counter-Strike 2
- Apex Legends
- Dota 2
- Call of Duty
Studio of the Year – Larian Studios
Altri candidati:
- Digital Eclipse
- Nintendo EPD
- Mimimi Games
- Remedy Entertainment
- CD Projekt Red
Best Game Trailer – Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty – Official Cinematic Trailer
Altri Candidati:
- Alan Wake 2 – The Dark Place Gameplay Trailer
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Official Trailer #3
- Baby Steps Reveal Trailer
- Mortal Kombat 1 – Official It’s In Our Blood Trailer
- Dave the Diver – Official Release Month And Accolades Trailer
Most Wanted Game – Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Altri candidati:
- Death Stranding 2
- Star Wars Outlaws
- Tekken 8
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl
- Hades II
- Fable
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- EVERYWHERE
- Frostpunk 2
- ARK 2
- METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER
- Persona 3 Reload
- Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
- Pacific Drive
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden
- Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin
Returning in 2023 Best VR Game – Horizon Call of the Mountain VR
Altri partecipanti:
- C-Smash VRS
- Synapse
- Vertigo 2 VR
- F1 23 VR
- The Light Brigade
Breakthrough Award – Cocoon
Critic’s Choice – Alan Wake II
Streamers’ Choice – Valorant
Durante la cerimonia sono stati mostrati anche dei nuovi trailer, per Resistor, Our Life on Water e Robots at Midnight che potete vedere qui sotto.
Resitor – first look gameplay trailer.
Our Life On Water – World Premiere Trailer.
Robots at Midnight – world premiere trailer
Qui sotto la live intera dell’evento.