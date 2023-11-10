Golden Joystick Awards 2023: ecco i vincitori

Posted by By Enrico Ippoliti 10 Novembre 2023
Baldur's Gate 3

Come da programma, oggi 10 novembre si è tenuta la premiazione per i Golden Joystick Awards 2023, evento gestito da gamesradar giunto alla sua 41esima edizione. Lo spettacolo è stato condotto noto doppiatore Troy Baker (Joel in The Last of Us) con ospiti come Manon Gage di Immortality, Maggie Robertson e Neil Newbon di Baldur’s Gate 3, Stefanie Joosten, i compositori Elvira Björkman e Nicklas Hjertberg e la produttrice esecutiva di The Witcher 4 Gosia Mitręga.

Campione indiscusso della cerimonia, con ben premi 7 premi tra cui l’Ultimate Goty of the Year, è stato Baldur’s Gate 3.

Dopo una versione live cupa e toccante di You Are My Sunshine, presente nella colonna sonora di Layers of Fear, sono stati annunciati i vincitori.

Golden Joystick Awards 2023

Qui sotto potete vedere tutti i vincitori nelle categorie del Golden Joystick Awards 2023:

Ultimate Goty – Baldur’s Gate 3

Prime 5 posizioni

  1. Baldur’s Gate 3
  2. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  3. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  4. Resident Evil 4
  5. Final Fantasy XVI

Altri nominati

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Armored Core VI: Fires of the Rubicon
  • Assassin’s Creed Mirage
  • Cocoon
  • Dead Space
  • Diablo IV
  • Forza Motorsport
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Lords of the Fallen
  • Metroid Prime Remastered
  • Sea of Stars
  • Starfield
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
  • Street Fighter 6
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Best Lead Performance: Ben Starr – Clive Rosfield in Final Fantasy XVI

Altri candidati

  • Ilkka Villi e Matthew Porretta – Alan Wake in Alan Wake 2
  • Melanie Liburd – Saga Anderson in Alan Wake 2
  • Nadji Jeter – Miles Morales in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Yuri Lowenthal – Peter Parker in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Ellise Chappell – Kathy Johanson in Deliver Us Mars
  • Cameron Monaghan – Cal Kestis in Star Wars Jedi: Survivors

Best Supporting Performer: Neil Newbon – Astarion in Baldur’s Gate 3

Altri candidati:

  • Amelia Tyler – Narratrice in Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Cissy Jones – Andreja in Starfield
  • Idris Elba – Solomon Reed in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
  • Laura Bailey – Mary Jane Watson in Marvel’s Spieder-Man 2
  • Patricia Summersett – Principessa Zelda in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  • Ralph Ineson – Cidolfus Telamon in Final Fantasy XVI

Best Audio – Final Fantasy XVI

Altri candidati:

  • Stray Gods
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Bomb Rush Cyberfunk
  • Starfield
  • The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

Best Storytelling – Baldur’s Gate 3

Altri candidati:

  • The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood
  • Armored Core VI: Fires Of Rubicon
  • Oxenfree II: Lost Signals
  • PARANORMASIGHT: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Best Game Community – Baldur’s Gate 3

Altri candidati:

  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Warframe
  • Deep Rock Galactic
  • Dreams
  • The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

Best Game Expansion – Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Altri candidati:

  • Power Wash Simulator DLC
  • The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom
  • The Case of the Golden Idol Mysteries: The Lemurian Vampire and Spider of Lanka
  • Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania
  • A Little to the Left: Cupboards & Drawers

Best Gaming Hardware – PlayStation VR2

Altri candidati:

  • Turtle Beach Stealth Pro Headset
  • Alienware 34 AW3423DWF
  • Nitro Deck
  • ASUS ROG Strix Scope II 96
  • Samsung 990 PRO

Best Indie Game – Sea of Stars

Altri candidati:

  • Dave the Diver
  • Pizza Tower
  • Dredge
  • Cocoon
  • Viewfinder

Best Multiplayer Game – Mortal Kombat 1

Altri candidati:

  • Exoprimal
  • Diablo IV
  • Street Fighter 6
  • Remnant II
  • We Were Here Expeditions: The FriendShip

Best Visual Design – Baldur’s Gate 3

Altri candidati:

  • Starfield
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Viewfinder
  • Lies Of P
  • Street Fighter 6

Nintendo Game of the Year – The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

Altri candidati:

  • Pikmin 4
  • Fire Emblem Engage
  • Metroid Prime Remastered
  • Octopath Traveller II
  • Fae Farm

PC Game of the Year – Baldur’s Gate 3

Altri candidati:

  • Diablo IV
  • Dave the Diver
  • Tchia
  • System Shock
  • Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew

PlayStation Game of the Year – Resident Evil 4

Altri candidati:

  • Final Fantasy XVI
  • Street Fighter 6
  • Humanity
  • Armored Core VI: Fires Of Rubicon
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Xbox Game of the Year – Starfield

Altri candidati:

  • Chants of Sennaar
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Planet of Lana
  • Dead Space
  • Pentiment

Still Playing Award – No Man’s Sky

altri candidati:

  • Genshin Impact
  • The Sims 4
  • Fortnite
  • Naraka Bladepoint
  • GTA Online
  • Warframe
  • Valorant
  • Counter-Strike: Global Offensive / Counter-Strike 2
  • Apex Legends
  • Dota 2
  • Call of Duty

Studio of the Year – Larian Studios

Altri candidati:

  • Digital Eclipse
  • Nintendo EPD
  • Mimimi Games
  • Remedy Entertainment
  • CD Projekt Red

Best Game Trailer – Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty – Official Cinematic Trailer

Altri Candidati:

  • Alan Wake 2 – The Dark Place Gameplay Trailer
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Official Trailer #3
  • Baby Steps Reveal Trailer
  • Mortal Kombat 1 – Official It’s In Our Blood Trailer
  • Dave the Diver – Official Release Month And Accolades Trailer

Most Wanted Game – Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Altri candidati:

  • Death Stranding 2
  • Star Wars Outlaws
  • Tekken 8
  • Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2
  • S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl
  • Hades II
  • Fable
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong
  • EVERYWHERE
  • Frostpunk 2
  • ARK 2
  • METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER
  • Persona 3 Reload
  • Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles
  • Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
  • Pacific Drive
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden
  • Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin

Returning in 2023 Best VR Game – Horizon Call of the Mountain VR

Altri partecipanti:

  • C-Smash VRS
  • Synapse
  • Vertigo 2 VR
  • F1 23 VR
  • The Light Brigade

Breakthrough Award – Cocoon

Critic’s Choice – Alan Wake II

Streamers’ Choice – Valorant

Durante la cerimonia sono stati mostrati anche dei nuovi trailer, per Resistor, Our Life on Water e Robots at Midnight che potete vedere qui sotto.

Resitor – first look gameplay trailer.

Our Life On Water – World Premiere Trailer.

Robots at Midnight – world premiere trailer

Qui sotto la live intera dell’evento.

